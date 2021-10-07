Many people out and about in Emporia Friday morning noticed a group of ladies walking toward Veterans Memorial Park. They followed behind the “Walk a mile in my shoes” banner. Why?
“We’re with the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, and each year we have domestic violence awareness,” Ginger Wrenn of the FVSAU said. “Our walk is to let people know that we are here in the community to report domestic violence. It’s a crime, and there is an agency in the community that can assist them.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website, 20 people in the U.S. get physically abused by their intimate partner every minute, equating to 10 million annually.
Approximately one of every four women are victims of severe physical violence in their lifetimes. According to NCADV, 10% of men are severe physical violence victims in their lifetime.
The FVSAU teams will be putting purple ribbons on businesses, and government agency buildings to bring domestic abuse awareness to the community. It’s something they do every year to focus attention to a problem that impacts Emporia-Greensville and other communities.
Friday marked the FVSAU walk to bring awareness to domestic violence. It’s a walk that members of the group hope to resonate in the community through October and the other 11 months of the year.
