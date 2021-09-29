One of Emporia’s largest employers, Oran Safety Glass, held an employee recognition day Wednesday afternoon outside its facility on Industrial Parkway.
This is the first such event Oran has held since the holiday season of 2020. With the social challenges brought on by COVID-19, public gatherings like these have become logistically difficult.
However, compared to most other businesses across the region and across the United States, OSG has suffered relatively few setbacks. Even during the pandemic, clients are still buying their glass from Oran, with the company’s products appearing on military vehicles, trains, police stations, submarine periscopes, and foreign consulates. Among the company’s largest clients is the U.S. Army, which relies on OSG for bulletproof shielding for soldiers and vehicles.
More recently, OSG introduced ScreeneX, which — according to the company’s website — is the “world’s first windshield with a built-in LCD screen”.
“All our contracts are long-term,” said Tom Ronaldi, OSG’s North American general manager. “We get a lot of opportunities. People are buying glass, companies are buying glass, and our employees are doing a great job of putting it together and getting it out on the market.”
Originally formed in Israel in 1979, OSG established its North American operation in 2006 when it took over an empty and unused industrial building in Emporia. Oran’s facility came online in early 2007 after $4.1 million of investment.
As an essential employer, OSG has never shut down its Emporia facility at any point during the pandemic. Business has hardly slowed down, but Oran has had to adapt to COVID-19 just as every other company. Apart from implementing social distancing recommendations whenever possible, OSG has offered $100 incentives to employees who show proof of vaccination.
“When everybody else was shut down, we were still working,” said Ronaldi. “I hand that to our employees for keeping the virus out of the facility.”
“I’ve been here almost six years now,” said autoclave operator Anthony Wilson. “I enjoy my job. I like what I do, and I have no regrets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.