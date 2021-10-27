“Rice goes last!”
That’s a term heard at the Meherrin Ruritan Club every November — except in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s a term used for Rise Against Hunger, a food-packing event to battle hunger worldwide.
“We need to raise $3,500 to host Rise Against Hunger,” event coordinator Bobby Wrenn said. “We would also love to have people come out and help. Nobody is too old. There is something to do for everybody. It’s a lot of fun, and it is for a good cause.”
Meherrin Ruritan Club members, community and church organizations, and volunteers throughout the Emporia-Greensville community will gather at 4 p.m. at the Meherrin Ruritan Club p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. The mission is to pack the meals. The boxes are filled with soybeans, a portion powder, mixed dried vegetables, and rice. Remember — rice goes last in the packing process.
Volunteers are sent to a station, and an assembly line-like production of meal packing begins. Soybeans, a portion powder, a mix of dried vegetables are packaged first. The veterans will let new volunteers know rice goes last.
Eight stations of four people will be measuring, pouring, and packing. Runners move the packaged product to a destination before it is loaded on a truck to the Richmond warehouse.
Wrenn and the Meherrin Ruritan Club began hosting the event in 2013. Two years ago, volunteers packed more than 12,000 meals. Representatives from the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, Purdy Boy Scout Troop 232, Girl Scouts, GCHS Interact Club, Brunswick Academy, several churches, and Southside Virginia Community College students volunteered.
Once the meals are packed, the wait begins to find out where the packages land. In 2019 the Rise Against Hunger packages from Emporia was distributed in the Dominican Republic.
The Rise Against Hunger Program was established in 1998 under founder Ray Buchanan, a United Methodist minister. Rise Against Hunger packing events have spread throughout the nation, including Emporia-Greensville. And how has the event gone at the Meherrin Ruritan Club since 2013?
“Even as many times as we have held this event, it still amazes me how the community always comes together not only to donate financially to the cause but also to volunteer their time,” Wrenn said. “It is very much appreciated by not only the Meherrin Ruritan Club but also the kids and families who will receive the food.”
The Rise Against Hunger campaign took the year off in Emporia-Greensville, and other sites due to COVID-19, but the year away created a greater need to distribute food to those suffering from hunger.
To donate to this year’s Meherrin Ruritan Club Rise Against Hunger campaign, make your tax-deductible donation payable to Rise Against Hunger Now, 304 Church St., Emporia VA 23847.
On Nov. 10, the Emporia-Greensville community will once again Rise Against Hunger.
