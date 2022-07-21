The residents of Emporia and Greensville county now have one more place to get their health check-up — one that promises quick care with “true hospitality”.
After nearly a year of preparation and setup, Hospitality Health Quick Care quietly opened its doors on Wednesday, July 6, at the Belfield Shopping Center on Market Drive, next to Wal-Mart. New patients haven’t flooded the new location yet, but according to Hospitality Health’s founder, the ones who have shown up have expressed genuine interest in what it has to offer.
“We’ve gotten a lot of people just kinda stop in to see what it is, what services we have. We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls. Everybody is responding favorably,” said founder Heidi Bishop, PA-C, MHS. “So I’d say as of right now, it appears everybody’s greatly appreciative.”
Since obtaining her Master’s in Health Science from Drexel University in Philadelphia in 2011, Bishop has spent nearly her entire medical career in her hometown of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, where she still lives today. Before starting Hospitality Health, she worked in an urgent care facility in Roanoke Rapids.
It was here where the seeds for Hospitality Health were first sown, as Bishop realized how many patients were coming in from Southside Virginia — an area which has few, if any, urgent care facilities.
“We constantly had patients calling from Greensville and Franklin County that needed to be seen, and they were driving sometimes over an hour to get to an urgent care because they didn’t have one nearby,” said Bishop. “So the need just kinda came out of that.”
Hospitality Health is the result of nearly a year’s worth of dedication, preparation, and setup, with work on the facility starting as early as September 2021.
“I had an actual consulting team…to make sure it was done properly, that we meet all the requirements, that we could be a good workplace for employees and offer the benefits that they need, and make sure we bring the right services to the area,” said Bishop.
And what it has to offer is quite a lot — everything from COVID-19 testing to drug screenings to worker’s comp visits to ear flushings to physicals for school, sports, and work. The facility also has a partnership with the much larger Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center, located a mile and a half away. Since Hospitality Health does not have enough room for a radiology suite, it has an agreement to use the one at Bon Secours whenever a patient needs x-rays.
Hospitality Health is taking patients now through its website at hospitalityhealth.net, and can also be reached at (434) 230-9080. Its business hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
