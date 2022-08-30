The start of the next school year is less than two weeks away. However, roughly two dozen children in Emporia-Greensville found time to attend one last summer camp before heading back to school.
After trying to get it off the ground for nearly three years, the Emporia Police Department finally held its first annual summer camp from Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Thursday the 25th. According to Captain Jerry Wright, the department has had the idea floating around since late 2019.
“That’s when we came up with the idea and wanted to try to get that done, and it just didn’t happen,” said Cpt. Wright. “And then, of course, COVID hit in ’20 and we went from there.”
The camp is one of many initiatives by local law enforcement over the past several months to forge a positive relationship between themselves and the youth of Emporia, which have also included a “community cookout” held at the Community Youth Center back in July.
During the first day, the police department took the children on a tour of the EPD, exposing them to a typical day on the job.
“We’re doing mock crime scenes and just a familiarization with daily operations of the police department, where the kids are exposed to the equipment that we use on a day-to-day basis,” said Cpt. Wright.
On Wednesday, the police took the children to the TopHand Foundation for a morning of sports activity. That day, the foundation introduced the kids to their Seven Habits in Our Community (S.H.O.C.) juvenile diversion program, as well as treating them to physical activities such as kickball, T-ball, and gymnastics.
The following day, the camp went out to Meherrin River Park, home of the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association, for an afternoon of fun, including wiffleball, bounce houses, and rides in a fire truck.
All children received T-shirts honoring their participation in the first Emporia Police Department summer camp.
“A lot of times [the children] see us when the police are in their homes or…because we have a call for service, and we just want kids and people in this community to know that we love the kids in our community,” said Cpt. Wright. “We want to make a difference in the community, and it starts with us.”
