Hannah Parker handles everything youth for the Greensville Emporia branch of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service. Sara Rutherford is the agent working the agricultural angle with local farmers. What does Family and Consumer Sciences agent Jessica Jones do for the office?
“I am the person who blends those two together,” Jones said. “I cover things dealing with family and consumer sciences. I help to empower and strengthen the well-being of all citizens in our community.”
Jones focuses on the health and wellness of citizens. She has delivered presentations on heart health, keys to brain health, and the free six-week chronic disease self-improvement program. Citizens with diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, or other chronic ailments are the target clients of the course. Jones said the system is also helpful to caregivers of one suffering from chronic conditions.
The next Chronic Disease Self-Improvement class will be in November, though the exact start date has yet to be determined. Jones said once it gets announced, those interested should quickly sign up. The course is limited to 15 people.
Jones’ background as a child protection services agent for 12 years and a kindergarten teacher brings unique experience to her position at the extension office. She is building her role from the ground up. She noticed a critical community need in her time in the community as a Family and Consumer Sciences agent. Jones is going into Wyatt Middle School and Belfield Elementary to teach financial literacy to students.
“The focus on economics doesn’t come until high school,” she said. “When you get to high school you are two or three years away from the real world. Most of our kids don’t even know what a pay stub looks like. They have no idea what a check is. Some of them don’t even know that the stamp on the envelope should be on the right side.”
Jones works at the Greensville Emporia Extension Office Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, she is usually hosting a program. Jones works at the Extension Office in Dinwiddie County on Thursday and Friday.
Needs in municipalities are many times overlooked. That’s where citizens come in to assist Jones with programs to improve the quality of life in the area.
“You are the eyes and ears of the community,” Jones said. “If you see a need that I’m able to partner and help it would be my honor to do so.”
You can reach Jones at 434-348-4223 or by email at jessicaj19@vt.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.