The City of Emporia will implement a plan this week to boost local small businesses with its Shop Local Gift Card Match Program.
Qualifying local businesses can participate in the program by filling out the application form at the 201 South Main St. City offices or 400 Halifax St. Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce.
Customers purchase gift cards at one of the participating businesses. When buying an item at the store, the dollar value is matched by the participating business doubling the purchasing power for the customer.
“Gift cards are available in $20 cards,” Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne said. Therefore, when you buy a $10 card, you receive a $20 card. There is a limit of five cards per customer.”
The creation of the Gift Card Match Program is an effort to assist local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The City is using $25,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to boost small businesses in the City.
Participants can purchase no more than five cards. The maximum amount of gift card value for one customer is $50. The $50 could be five $10 gift cards or a pair of $20 cards and a $10 card. The $50 value turns into $100 following the match. The Gift Card Match Program has a history in other localities.
“This is very similar to the Appomattox program,” Hawthorne said. “It worked very successfully there. I’m hoping the same will happen here.”
Qualifying business participants are described as locally owned, for-profit, non-franchise, not associated with national or interstate branding, retail, restaurant, and service-based in the City of Emporia. Medical, behavioral health and home occupation-operated businesses are not eligible to participate.
The sale of gift cards to businesses will continue until the program funds are exhausted, or Dec. 28, whichever comes first. The Shop Local Gift Card Match Program runs through Jan. 31.
“What people need to understand is none of this is done online,” Hawthorne said. “No credit cards, no checks — it’s all cash.”
“ From 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, the gift cards become available for purchase at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office at 105 Oak. St. On Thursday, Dec. 16, the cards are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same site.
“Our businesses are the backbone of our economy here in the City of Emporia, and with your help, we can give them the support they need to keep their doors open and resume normal operations,” Hawthorne said.
