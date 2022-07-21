The TopHand Foundation gives the youth of Emporia a safe place to spend their after-school hours, with numerous sports programs including baseball, softball, and gymnastics, all funded by the generosity of the Emporia/Greensville community. Over the weekend, TopHand’s softball teams repaid that generosity in a big way, by bringing Emporia three championship titles.
The oldest of the three winners, the 18U TopHand Storm, went down to Cary, North Carolina (just outside of Raleigh) for the NC USSSA Eastern Nationals. In the final game, the Storm defeated RVA Warriors 3-0 to win the tournament, also avenging a 15-0 loss to that same team earlier that day.
“Every team has a story. This team is still writing theirs,” wrote coach Sean Wade on Facebook after the game. “Most of them have been counted out, casted out, told they weren’t good enough, and many other things. You can’t measure heart, soul, determination, grit, and coachability.”
Meanwhile, the Storm 14U “Bain/Ellis” team traveled to Savannah, Georgia. over the weekend and took victory in the Softball Factory Summer Championship Showcase event, while Chris Wray’s 14U squad triumphed in the Gold Bracket of a Top Gun Sports “Zone Qualifier” event in Randleman, North Carolina Gray’s team defeated Roanoke-based Diamond Chix in the final game.
“I’m so proud of these girls!” wrote coach Dale Hudson. “They battled and played as a team from the very first pitch! And a small shout out to my daughter Hayden. We had 13 girls and 12 medals. She volunteered her medal so all the other girls got a medal!”
