Last Friday, many members of the community converged at Greensville Elementary School to read to students and talk about their careers. This year, it marked the fourth and final ‘Real Men Read’ program.
There was no shortage of Virginia State Police, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, and Emporia Police Department officers were well-represented Friday morning. Twenty-Four volunteers came to the school for the school year’s last ‘Real Men Read’ program. Two of the volunteers were women.
GCPS Family Engagement Coordinator Kathleen Crowder brought ‘Real Men Read’ to GES in December to encourage students to develop of love of reading. GES Principal Nicole Coker is more than pleased with the program.
“It gives the students a chance to see the police in a good light. We’re excited about having the gentlemen in the community come in and show our kids, especially our boys that real men read, and they can look up to them,” she said. “I like the fact law enforcement has been extremely involved.”
Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt thanked his deputies for participating in the program.
“We love our kids, schools and community and want the very best for their future,” Jarratt said.
After Emporia Police Officers traveled to Belfield Elementary and GES in March, Police Chief Rick Pinksaw said his department is proud to be a part of the program.”
“Emporia Police Department is proud to be a part of “Real Men Read” at Greensville Elementary School and Belfield Elementary School,” he said. “As always, it’s a pleasure to be a part of this wonderful program.”
The Greensville Elementary female students are not excluded from the event. The emphasis on the program’s title ‘Real Men Read’ is by design. The male students read at a lower level than their female classmates.
Thirteen volunteers read to students at the first program in December. The numbers more than doubled in February and March, with 31 and 32 volunteers reading to the students, respectively.
Though Friday’s number of volunteers tailed off slightly, the total number of volunteers reading to students in the ‘Real Men Read’ program hit an even 100 through the four sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.