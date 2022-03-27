Bad decisions put Terrence Washington on the wrong path in life in 1993. He was arrested and charged with four counts of selling drugs. Washington learned from his mistakes, and now he wants to keep Emporia-Greensville youth from making the same mistakes he made.
On Saturday, April 2, Washington hosts a Youth Empowerment Summit from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Washington Park Center, 750 Dry Bread Road, Emporia. The event is a step to reduce youth crime in Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities. Washington is urging parents and guardians to bring their children to the event. The guest speakers are former professional baseball player Jamar Walton, Captain Clyde Wright, Pastor Shawn Brooks, and First Sgt. Ben E. Jeffrey Jones
"I am here to help the youth become more responsible, and to be better men for themselves and the community," Washington said. "This event isn't a Washington Park thing, It isn't a black and white thing, it's about all young males ages 14 and up."
About the guest speakers:
Walton was a 2004 Major League Baseball 4th round pick by Florida Marlins. Walton played minor league baseball in the Marlins' organization for three years before moving into the Kansas City Royals minor league affiliate in Burlington, Iowa. In 2017 Walton played for the New Britain Bees in New Britain, Conn. He had a solid season batting .290 in 429 at-bats. The left-handed hitter also socked 13 home runs.
Walton played professional baseball for 15 years and earned Most Valuable Player honors in the 2018 Latin American World Series. He played for Tigres de Chinandega, a professional baseball team in the Nicaragua Professional Baseball League.
Walton was a three-sport standout at Greensville County High School. He shared the 2004 Virginia Coaches Association State 2A Basketball Player of the Year with Tyler Crawford of Robert E. Lee. Walton was also an All-State selection in football.
Jones attended Bluefield College before working for the Virginia State Police in 2001. He served as a Trooper in Halifax and Smyth Counties, Virginia Beach/Norfolk. In 2015 he was promoted to First Sgt. on the Eastern Shore before coming to Emporia to serve the city, Greensville and Brunswick Counties. Jones is the Area Commander responsible for all VSP operations in the area.
Brooks is a husband, father of three, pastor, and retired Marine. He is the founder and Senior Pastor of Greater Works Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational multi-cultural church. Brooks was 22 when he first got behind a pulpit. He grew up in Petersburg. Immediately after graduating from Petersburg High School, Brooks enlisted in the Marine Corps. While stationed in San Diego, he met and married his wife, Marlo. Brooks served in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in Germany and Bosnia and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) in Iraq. He graduated from National University in San Diego with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice.
Wright graduated from Greensville High School in 1979. Shortly after that, he joined the United States Army retiring after 27 years. Two tours, one in Desert storm and one in Iraq. He has 27 years in the Department Of Correction. For 27 years, Wright has helped the youth by officiating basketball, baseball, and football on the high school level. He also drove the school bus for many years.
"These are guys that have played a big part in the Emporia-Greensville community," Washington said. "They've been there and done it. They are people the kids can take advice from and take it to heart."
The April Youth Empowerment Summit marks the second of its kind hosted by Washington this year. The first Area Youth Empowerment Summit was on Jan. 8 at the Washington Park Center. Washington said he wanted to give a special thanks to Chris Slate and Kwan Robinson for helping him get the upcoming event off the ground.
