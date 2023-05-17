Lifelong Learning: Pick Up These Skills to Improve Your Life
Have you heard of the concept of being a lifelong learner? The idea behind it is that learning doesn't end when you leave school; it's something you should keep doing for the rest of your life. It's usually presented as something that will enhance your life in nonspecific ways. Learning for learning's sake is a worthy endeavor, but there are ways in which being open to learning can really lead to practical improvements in your life. Below are a few areas in which educating yourself well into adulthood can have multiple advantages.
Practical Skill
It's easier than ever to learn practical skills thanks to the internet. Some of them are more traditional but no less useful for that, such as sewing, cooking or home repair. These could be helpful in your daily life and might end up saving you a lot of money since paying others to do these things can be very expensive. Others are very much of the present moment, such as coding or web design, and could lead to a new career. Learning a new skill can help set yourself up for a healthy year because it provides goals and structure, in an approachable and enjoyable way. From woodworking to gardening and bicycle repair to building a computer, you can find guides, how-to videos, and entire courses online.
Investing
As it has done with many things, the internet has leveled the playing field to some extent when it comes to investing. Anyone can sign up for an online brokerage account and start with as little as $100, and there are plenty of websites, podcasts and more online to help you learn more about investing. If you want to expand beyond that into real estate investing, you can teach yourself about the housing market and the effect of recessions on it in the past. You can review a guide that explains recessions and why home prices go down in a recession. A list of actionable items for homeowners and investors can help you navigate your way through an unpredictable market and make the best investment choices.
First Aid
What could be more important than knowing what to do in an emergency? It's usually not very difficult to find a first aid course near you and taking one may help you save a life one day or at least greatly reduce your own or someone else's discomfort until the professionals turn up. If you really enjoy your initial course, you can go on to specialty training in such things as CPR or wilderness medicine.
Communication
It's common to think of communication as something that you're either good at or you're not, but while it does seem like a skill that some people come by naturally, it can also be learned. Advantages are both personal and professional. You'll be able to talk with your loved ones with more clarity, but you'll also be able to be more effective at work or in other situations, such as if you volunteer in any capacity. You can further break down your skills along verbal and written lines. The ability to write persuasively and the ability to do public speaking are related but separate skills.
