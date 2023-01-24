LAWRENCEVILLE —The members of Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the members of Omicron Omega (OO), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves to elementary school students in Brunswick and Greensville Counties.
“We are really happy that we were able to complete this community project just prior to the bitterly cold weather that we recently experienced and just in time for the holidays,” said Brenda Herrington, Seasonal Wraps Committee Chairman. In addition to the coats, hats, and gloves donated in the elementary schools, coats, hats, and gloves were donated to the Town of Town of Lawrenceville Police “Toy Drive” and to the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit in Emporia. More than 200 coats, hats, and gloves were donated and distributed.
“A project of this magnitude could not have been accomplished without the support of our community. Uplift our Community is one of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s national program initiatives and Gamma Lambda Omega did just that,” said Shikee Franklin, President of Gamma Lambda Omega . A special “Thank You” is extended to our sponsors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.