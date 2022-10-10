4 Paths to Leading a More Inspired Life
What drives you in your life? How do you find inspiration to keep going? If your answer is something like nothing or you don't know, you might need some help to find that inspiration. While it is certainly possible to slog through life as though it's a series of more or less annoying tasks, there are better ways to live. The tips below can help you find the inspiration to get the most out of life.
Look for a Purpose
One way to get inspired is to think about the purpose behind the things you do. Maybe your job isn't something you love and it's not going to change the world, but it keeps a roof over your head and food on your table and gives you the means to do other things that you do love. Maybe you're feeling lukewarm about an extended family gathering, but think about how it can strengthen ties between you and your loved ones. Perhaps you are in a fitness rut and need to refresh your exercise routine, however what you are currently doing best suits your daily schedule and allows for flexibility. If there's an activity that you aren't enjoying or that you think may be bad for you and that you can't find an underlying purpose to, maybe that's a hint it's something you need to cut out of your life.
Go Back to School
This is a biggie, but it's not uncommon to hit a point in your life where you feel like you're in a rut jobwise. You can either keep your head down and force yourself to stay the course for a few more decades, or you can change it up. A big career change often means going to college, either for the first time or maybe for another bachelor's degree that's in a very different field from what you studied the first time around. One way to pay for it is to take out a student loan. You can research and apply for school loans online and get a quick answer about what you are eligible for and what kind of repayment options you have.
Pay Attention
Finding inspiration doesn't have to be about big sweeping life changes. In fact, often it's the very opposite. It can be about noticing the smallest things around you. Sitting outside or near a window for ten minutes in the morning and watching birds, insects, clouds or any other natural activity can help ground you and provide the realization that there are profound things happening around you all the time if you only take the time to see them.
Make Something
One of the best ways to bring inspiration into your life is to do something creative. This might mean activities such as writing, painting, cooking, knitting or woodworking. Here's the trick in that you don't have to be good at it. You don't even have to strive to be good at it although you certainly can if you want to. The idea is to learn to do or create something simply for its own sake and not necessarily as a means to an end. Enjoy the process. It's a form of play, something we do naturally as children and often give up too readily as adults.
