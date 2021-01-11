For the first time in eight years, a new mayor presided over an Emporia City Council meeting when Carolyn Carey filled the seat Tuesday. Carey defeated incumbent Mary Person at the ballot box for the position in November.
Technically, Tuesday did not mark Carey’s first time filling the mayor’s seat during a city council gathering. As a District 1 city council representative, Carey spent part of the time as council president. The council president fills the position when the mayor is absent from the meeting or unable to perform the post’s regular duties.
Choosing a City Council member as president of the governing body was the first order of Tuesday’s regular meeting. Councilmember Yolanda Hines nominated Clifton Threat for the spot. The Council voted 6-0 to put Threat into the position. Threat abstained from voting after his nomination.
Before choosing a council president, the new mayor addressed the citizens of Emporia.
“It is with extraordinary pleasure that I am representing the City of Emporia as mayor,” Carey said. “Although we are in the midst of a pandemic, with togetherness and networking, we will experience many achievements. Continue to maintain your safety and (continue) wearing your masks.”
Carey said citizens with concerns should not hesitate to call her office for assistance with their needs.
The Emporia City Council’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Council Chambers of the municipal building at 201 South Main St.
