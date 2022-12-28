3 Ways to Use Fleet Trailers More Effectively
Many organizations use trailers, and the number in use is expected to grow over the next several years. They allow you to effectively pack items to ship to clients. But it can be hard to keep up with customer demands and the changing industry, and with so much data available today, it is easy to be overwhelmed. Still, if you are wanting to increase your profits and uptime, it is important to know how to turn the data into information that can be easily consumed and turned into actionable goals.
Gain Real-Time Visibility with GPS
Today, more organizations are using connected technology to monitor and track trailers. You can use asset management software and sensors to be more connected with all assets, whether or not they are currently on your property. One of the most important pieces of information is the location and which driver will be using them that day.
GPS tracking for your trailers is an excellent way of lowering operating costs and increasing efficiency. Of course, the exact way you end up using GPS tracking for fleet trailers varies depending on your fleet, but there are still some benefits everyone can reap when using this technology. Knowing where each trailer is can make a difference in your time margins, particularly if you receive immediate demands from customers. You can combine GPS tracking with geofencing to gain a more complete map of your assets, which allows dispatchers to send vehicles out in a timelier manner.
Understand Trailer Capacity
When you finance your startup business you include money for equipment purchases but that doesn’t teach you how to optimize them. If you want to optimize the utilization of your trailers, know how much each one can hold. It is important to make sure the trailers are ready to go when drivers arrive for them. You can use sensors to determine the volume of each one and how full it is. These sensors can give you information on the load inside each trailer, and some sensors have cameras so you can see exactly what is in each one. The data can help you figure out floor space and total space.
Make Use of Unused Trailers
Take some time to identify the trailers that have been sitting unused. You can use data to determine the trailers that are being used and those that are just sitting around. You can then reduce your expenses by avoiding having too many unused trailers at your facility. This allows you to reposition any unused assets. Know which ones are loaded and which ones are empty and then figure out how to use the empty ones or sell them.
To use your trailer data more effectively, it is important to organize your information in a way that allows you to view it quickly and put it into action. It should be easily scannable to the people who keep your organization running, and using your assets correctly affects the entire organization, from customer service to drivers to management. Using data correctly can help you optimize your business practices, and this leads to stronger growth, profitability, and driver retention.
