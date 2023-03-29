Tips to Help You Manage Your Money While in College
Whether you're fresh out of high school or want to earn another degree, going to college is exciting. It's a decision that can change your life's trajectory and help you achieve your goals. It's also a time in which you need to buckle down and really focus on managing your money. As a college student, especially as a freshman, you don't always have unlimited financial resources. As such, you need to know how to make the most out of the money you have and possibly earn more in your free time. To avoid being stressed out and possibly running in the negative, you need to have the right mindset and a plan. Below are tips on managing your money while in school.
Learn How to Budget
Your budget is the holy grail to financial success. Without one, you're more likely to overspend and possibly overdraw your bank account. The first step to budgeting to tracking your expenses and income. Break these up into two categories and then add another section for money you'd like to spend on yourself. Make sure that you’re not taking from your must-pay list to pay for things you'd like to do. Discretionary spending, such as going to the movies and eating out, should always be the last thing you allocate money to.
Look for Ways to Cut Educational Costs
There's only one way to say this in that going to college is expensive. Even if you or your parents have been saving, tuition is increasing across the nation, and paying for basic necessities might even seem out of reach. One way to offset the financial stress of earning a degree is applying for scholarships online. There are many different options online to choose from. All you need to do is search Going Merry scholarships for college students and see what's available. Something to note, however, is that not every scholarship covers the entire degree. It may only pay for around half the cost, which leaves you to finance the rest.
Avoid Running Up Credit Card Debt
Whenever you're a little short on personal funds, what do you do? You use your credit cards to get by for the time being. While this is a great way to keep yourself financially stable, you need to be diligent when it comes to spending. Running up your credit cards is not advised as the more you spend, the more you must pay back. What's more is that the longer you take to pay back the debt, the higher the interest rates climb. Interest rates are known for making debt almost unbearable to manage. It's not like you can go without using your credit cards or else the company may close your account due to inactivity. That's why credit cards should only be used as a last resort and not for casual spending.
Get a Part-Time Job
One of the best things you can do while you're still in college is to get a part-time job. A part-time job can help you make the money you need to start building up financial security. In addition, it's a fantastic way to get hands-on experience in the field you're studying in, which is a prerequisite for some positions. Make sure you find a job that you can easily fit into your schedule.
Refrain From Eating Out as Much
If there's one thing college students are known for, it's eating out. As funny as it sounds, eating out constantly can put a massive strain on your finances. In fact, did you know that most college students spend roughly about $400 a month on eating out alone? It may seem more economical compared to spending money at the grocery store at first. However, compare a one-time monthly cost of $200 on meal planning to a $400 monthly cost on one meal. You'll quickly realize that eating out isn't as convenient as it appeared. Not only will you have more to eat, you'll also be able to put more money in the bank as savings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.