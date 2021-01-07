Law enforcement officers and first responders from the Emporia-Greensville community were among the first in the Crater Health District (CHD) to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a private event Wednesday evening.
The event, held at the Greensville Health Department building, was the first of its kind held by CHD. District Health Director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. was excited by the turnout of officers and first responders to receive a vaccine.
“This is very encouraging,” Hart said. “I appreciate seeing everybody out her in line waiting to get the vaccine.”
Emporia City Manager William Johnson was also encouraged by the turnout at the vaccination event.
“You see by the turnout that we have a group of individuals who not only care about themselves, but care about the community,” Johnson said.
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new steps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Virginia. Northam, along with other governors across the country, have received criticism for the slowness of distribution and administration of vaccines in recent weeks. Northam’s new efforts set a goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day when supply allows.
Northam also announced a new “use it or lose it” model for the distribution of vaccines. The model states that medical facilities will be required to administer vaccines they receive as soon as possible, or risk having future vaccine allotments reduced.
The Virginia Department of Health website reports that as of Jan. 6, 481,550 vaccines had been distributed to health districts across the state. VDH reports that of those vaccines, 116,247 had been administered.
Hart said CHD would continue to hold COVID testing events as vaccinations are being distributed.
“We have a plan and a strategy to continue both efforts,” Hart said, “because we feel that continuing with the testing is extremely important, as we’ve talked about before, in terms of containing the virus, contact tracing and isolation. We must continue with the testing.”
