Mr. Eric Antonio Butts, age 49, departed this earthly life on Monday, May 3, 2021; while in the comfort of his home.
Eric was born on May 24, 1971 to the late Larry Harding and Gletis Walton.
Left to cherish his memories are: his siblings, Shelton Jones, Chris Walton and Kendra Walton; stepdad, David Walton; nieces, Shardell Walton and Leah Walton all of Emporia, Virginia; close friends, Derek Walton, Alvin Hill, Thomas Walton, Antwon Bullock, Brian Allen, Orlando Seaborne, Darius Tuell, Shaun Ruffin and Donnie Pearson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Butts, will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, Emporia, Virginia
Memories and condolences may be registered via www.knoxhighmortuary.com
