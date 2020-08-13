Over the last 20-plus years the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club and Alumni Chapter has supported freshmen entering Virginia Tech with total scholarships exceeding $40,000. These donations have been funded by hole/meal sponsors and teams entering the annual golf tournament as this is the one scholarship fund raiser annually.
This year we have 10 scholarship winners from the Emporia/Greensville, Roanoke Rapids and Southampton County areas – Brooke Battle, Charles Preston McElheney IV, Jami Leigh Walters, Tanner Watson, Ethan Ray Drake, Dalton Harrison, Ashton Hatfield, Mariah Monet Leonard, Sadler Lundy and Tyler Rae.
The tournament is named for Moses Clements, our beloved Hokie who passed away way too early. The Scholarship Program and the Scholarship Tournament both bear his name – the Moses Clements Scholarship Program and the 2020 Moses Clements VT Scholarship Golf Tournament, in remembrance of his dedicated service to the club and especially the Scholarship Program. It was his annual joy to review and present the scholarships at the summer dinner.
This year the tournament will be held on Friday August 28th at the Emporia Country Club at noon. The event will start with a box lunch and open driving range. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost to play is $60 per player which includes golf, golf cart, green fees, goody bag, beverages, two mulligans, box lunch and hors d’oeuvres after the event at the awards ceremony.
All efforts will be in place to abide by all State Covid recommendations while setting up and running the tournament. Every worker and player will be screened at check-in.
The Emporia Country Club is located at 578 Country Club Road, Emporia. Hole sponsorships are $100 and should be reserved in the next 10 days as the new signs will need to be produced and placed on the holes.
To enter the tournament or to be a hole or meal sponsor, please contact Barry Grizzard at barry.grizzard@littleoilco.com or 804.929.3146 or any Emporia Hokie Club Board Member – Kevin Swenson, Wilson Clary, Meade Horne, Mike Roach, Jeff Robinson, Hall Squire, Roly Weaver, Katie Richardson, Jeffrey Pope or President Matthew Lynch.
