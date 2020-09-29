CHESTERFIELD —Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services held is 25th anniversary tournament on Sept. 21 at the Country Club of the Highlands in Chesterfield County.
It was a picture perfect day for golf and the course was in perfect shape. Hardees, who has served as the tournament sponsor since day one provided a box lunch for each player. Players teed off at 1 p.m. and the format was captain’s choice.
This year’s tournament was like no other due to COVID-19 guidelines. Nevertheless the golfers had a great time in spite of current restrictions and appreciated the opportunity to support the children and mission of Jackson-Feild.
The Jones LTC pharmacy team shot a tournament best 61, which is 11 strokes under par for the course. The team Jones team consisted of John Jones, Johnny Jones, Rick Jones and Steve Abernathy.
Jones LTC Pharmacy has been a sponsor of this event for years and their team always has a strong showing and finishes in the top three teams annually.
Proceeds from the 2020 tournament will be used to fund services for which Jackson-Feild receives no reimbursement primarily Neurotherapy services and educational scholarships to fund the education of children whose school division does not pay for their education.
This tournament has raised over $550,000 since its inception and the funds have been used for a variety of need including special projects, capital purchases, capital improvements and educational scholarships.
