Greensville County comes into this week, still searching for an identity.
Thus far, the results have been mixed. Still, the green and gold are tied for first place in the Tri-Rivers District with Brunswick. Both squads are 5-1 in league play. Park View and Southampton are both sitting at 4-2 in the Tri-Rivers.
Greensville has already played Brunswick, Park View, and Southampton this season. The only loss was to Brunswick. All three games were on the road. All three will have to come to Emporia in the second half of the season.
Greensville coach Antwan Walton is still searching for the right combination to put on the floor. The development of the younger players as the season moves forward will be the deciding factor.
Veteran guard Zykeem Fields leads the Eagles netting nearly 20 points an outing. The returning All-State player is one of the few veterans on the roster. He’s only a junior.
Freshman T.J. Walton has been in the starting lineup all year. He’s averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. Sophomores Zavion Franklin and Daniel Alford are the other players’ coach Walton has been putting on the floor at tip-off.
It’s not as if the Eagles are playing only freshman and sophomores. Senior Lezhan Peebles has started most games. Seniors Jerome Mays, Dareyon Lewis, and Jalin Joyner are seeing significant minutes. Junior DyQuarion Gary and freshman Xzavion Walton have been impacting players at times.
After winning two of three games in the Northampton Holiday Tournament in Gaston, North Carolina, the Eagles took a week off. There won’t be any long breaks for the rest of the season.
Greensville (7-3) closes out the first half of Tri-Rivers action with 7:30 p.m. home games Wednesday and Friday against Windsor and Franklin, respectively. On Saturday at 5:30 p.m. the Eagles step out of district play, and classification, to battle 5A Maury High School at the Eagle’s Nest.
The Commodores are 6-2 this year.
Wednesday’s contest begins a stretch of six games in 10 days. In that time, the outlook for the Eagles, and a clearer picture of the Tri-Rivers District race should come in to focus.
