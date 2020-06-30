At this stage of the calendar one year ago, Greensville County had its football schedule completed and waited for the first practice on Aug. 1. Everything changed this year with COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Virginia High School League Executive Committee met in Charlottesville. Still, it did not make a move or recommendations for the fall athletic season.
“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future Phases.
“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” continued Haun. “I think we can make a much better-informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”
Last month the VHSL opened the door for schools to begin limited workout schedules. The recommendations include social distancing of 10-feet between students and workouts conducted of pods of groups of 5-10 athletes and coaches.
The VHSL Executive Committee approved adding meetings in July and August as more COVID-19 information becomes available.
