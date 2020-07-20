LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick Dixie Youth League will sponsor 2020 Fall Ball Registration on Saturday, Aug. 8 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonny Wholey Memorial Park, 102 Tobacco Street for T-Ball, Darlings, Angels, and Ponytails for girls and T-Ball, Coach Pitch, Minor League, and Ozone League for Boys.
The registration fee is $35 non/refundable for each for the first two children and $20 for each additional child. There will be a returned check fee of $25. Please bring birth certificate and registration fee to register. Uniforms will be available for sizing. Players must have a glove and helmet by 1st practice.
Can’t attend registration? You can register via mail: BDYL, P. O. Box 607, Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Complete registration form and return including birth certificate and registration fee. Uniform decisions made via mail registration are final.
The deadline to register is Aug. 15.
If you can’t attend the registration email organizers at brunswickdixieyouthleague@gmail.com for a registration form. For more information call Katie Powell at (434) 532-5219 or Nicole Lewis at (804) 691-0905.
