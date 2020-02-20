-

Greensville’s Kailyn Pleasants, No. 24, drives to the basket Thursday against Southampton.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

DENDRON — Greensville County’s Sanijah Robinson scored 20 points Thursday. Still, it was not nearly enough to offset the balanced scoring of the host Lady Cougars as Surry advanced to the Tri-Rivers District Tournament final with a 68-37 victory.

Surry’s Bre’cha Byrd and Ne’Ondra Kelly matched Robinson with 20 points, each. JeRhonda King netted 12 points.

Greensville County (10-8) will open 2A Region A play Friday against Randolph Henry in Emporia. The Lady Eagles are the No. 6 seed in Region A. Randolph Henry is seeded No. 11.