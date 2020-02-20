DENDRON — Greensville County’s Sanijah Robinson scored 20 points Thursday. Still, it was not nearly enough to offset the balanced scoring of the host Lady Cougars as Surry advanced to the Tri-Rivers District Tournament final with a 68-37 victory.
Surry’s Bre’cha Byrd and Ne’Ondra Kelly matched Robinson with 20 points, each. JeRhonda King netted 12 points.
Greensville County (10-8) will open 2A Region A play Friday against Randolph Henry in Emporia. The Lady Eagles are the No. 6 seed in Region A. Randolph Henry is seeded No. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.