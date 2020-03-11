SVCC finished as the runner-up in the 2020 USA National Postgrad tournament over the weekend in N. Myrtle Beach, SC. The appearance in the national championship game was the fourth for the Panthers in the last six years as SVCC previously captured titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Pictured from the left are Coach Vincent Brown, Tae Holmes, Alec Bailey, DeAndre Miles, John Everhart, Khalil Moore, TJ House, Kris Rhodes, Rick Sullivan, Marquise Petty, Tyandre Harris, Jeff Herriott and head coach Dennis Smith.