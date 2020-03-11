The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team saw a great run in the 2020 USA National Postgrad tournament come to an end with an 81-67 loss to Stillwater Academy (NC) in the title game on Saturday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The appearance in the national championship game was the fourth for the Panthers in the last six years as SVCC previously captured postgrad titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“Coach Brown and I are very proud of these young men,” said SVCC coach Dennis Smith. “We started off 0-6 this year with a tough schedule, but we knew we had a talented young team that would only get better as the season went along. We were playing our best basketball at the end of the year and that is what you always hope for.”
SVCC fell behind early to Stillwater but got a trey from DeAndre Miles and a bucket by Tyandre Harris to cut the lead to 10-9 at the 10:41 mark of the first half.
A 3-point play by Tae Holmes gave SVCC a 16-15 lead at the 8:51 mark.
Two straight buckets by Miles and a runner by Rick Sullivan gave SVCC a 24-19 lead at the 6:19 mark.
Sullivan hit a shot at the 2:12 mark to knot the score at 34 but Stillwater took a 36-34 lead to the halftime break.
Two free-throws by Holmes cut the Stillwater lead to 48-45 at the 12:55 mark of the second half but the home team went on an 11-5 run to open up a 59-50 lead.
A big dunk by Miles cut the Stillwater lead to 69-61 with 6:10 left to play but the local team could get no closer in the final minutes.
Sullivan led SVCC with 23 points and seven rebounds while Miles scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Holmes scored 10 points and added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Marquise Petty finished with 11 rebounds for the Panthers in the game.
SVCC, 53-32
SVCC jumped out to a commanding 23-3 lead early and topped Combine Academy (NC) 53-32 on Friday afternoon in a semifinal contest.
It was all SVCC early as Miles scored eight straight points and the local team jumped out to an 11-3 lead at the 12:20 mark.
Holmes buried a trey at the 10:01 mark and added a 3-point play a minute later for a 23-3 lead.
Combine went on a 15-5 run to get back in the game but a big dunk by Miles extended the Panthers lead to 30-18 and SVCC took a 36-20 lead to the halftime break.
A 3-point play by TJ House and a trey by Sullivan extended the lead to 42-22 at the 15:17 mark of the second half.
A trey by Sullivan and a runner in the paint gave SVCC a 50-28 lead and the local team cruised down the stretch.
Miles led SVCC with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Sullivan added 12 points and four rebounds.
Holmes totaled nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the win while Petty scored three points and added 10 rebounds.
SVCC, 90-66
SVCC got the national tourney off to a great start with a 90-66 win over a good DME (Fl) team on Thursday afternoon.
Holmes scored seven early points as his trey gave the local team a 9-7 lead at the 14:38 mark.
Back to back buckets by Harris and a trey by Sullivan extended the Panthers lead to 21-14 at the 9:14 mark of the first half.
A rebound and putback by Petty and a big dunk by Miles extended the SVCC lead to 34-23 at the 3:16 mark.
The Panthers took a 41-25 lead to the halftime break.
Six straight points by Petty including an emphatic dunk at the 13:36 mark of the second half gave SVCC a 49-29 lead.
Eight straight points by Miles including a dunk at the 8:14 mark extended the SVCC lead to 61-39 and the Panthers cruised down the stretch to the victory.
Miles led SVCC with 29 points and seven rebounds while Sullivan totaled 17 points, eight assists and five steals.
Holmes scored 14 points and added seven rebounds while Petty scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
