The impact of COVID-19 continues disrupting the standard protocols for Virginia high school athletics.
On Monday, the Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted 34-1 to go with its Model 3 proposal. Greensville County boys and girls basketball teams will be the school's first teams sporting green and gold to compete in athletic competition.
Greensville County basketball players can begin practicing on Dec. 14. The earliest date to play a contest is Dec. 28. Basketball season runs through Feb. 20, though the VHSL's decision on postseason play has yet to be determined.
The model adopted by the VHSL puts the start day of competition for football, volleyball, and cross country on March 1. The first date to schedule games for baseball, softball, soccer, and track and field is April 26.
"We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation," Billy Haun, VHSL executive director said. "The Condensed Interscholastic Plan leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III, and, or Phase III guidelines are revised and high risk activities are allowed. This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school."
The model to move spring sports to the fall did not gain traction. Many athletic directors were worried spring athletes could miss the season two years in a row.
The VHSL Executive Committee meets Aug. 24 to discuss final dates and postseason information. Monday's decision could change.
"The VHSL will continue to work closely with the best available information and directives provided by the governor, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education,” Haun said.
