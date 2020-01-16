Greensville County’s Zykeem Fields splashed a 3-pointer from the left-wing six seconds into Friday’s contest, and the storm clouds broke above Franklin.
The Eagles forced the nets for 24 first-quarter points and used a smothering defense to hold the visiting Broncos to 4 points in the frame. That Franklin outscored Greensville (10-3) through the final 24 minutes did not matter. The advantage remained in double-digits the rest of the way.
“We came out with a little more energy and intensity, which has been missing,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said.
Fields and Daniel Alford did the majority of the first-quarter damage on the scoreboard. The duo netted 9 points each in the stanza. Fields ended the contest with a game-high 26 points. Alford scored 13 points. Tayshaun Walton’s 10 points gave the green and gold three players netting double figures.
Tayshaun Walton and Alford’s paint presence on the defensive end was difference-making — especially early. Franklin field goal attempts were swatted continuously away. The shot-blocking led to easy points for Greensville.
“I have to look at the tape,” coach Walton said. “But I think both of them had at least seven or eight blocked shots apiece. They were outstanding tonight.”
Franklin (4-7) could have packed it in following a disastrous first eight minutes. It didn’t. Myroen Barrett scored a dozen, and Kenaz Jones netted 10 points as the Broncos outscored the Eagles 43-39 the rest of the way. It was too little, too late. The first-quarter onslaught was too much to overcome.
Junior varsity boys
Greensville 50, Franklin 18
Chamar Richardson poured in 14 points, and Cahdeem Daughtry added 11 as Greensville (7-0) remained perfect on the season.
Varsity girls
Franklin 58, Greensville 46
Franklin’s box and one defense limited Greensville’s Sanijah Robinson to 13 points as the Broncos picked up the Tri-Rivers District win.
Robinson had plenty of help offensively from Kailyn Pleasants and Kaylen Cales. Still, the Eagles had no defensive answer for Jamia Flythe. The senior guard tickled the twine to the tune of 35 points. Flythe’s teammate Miracle Monger contributed 14 points. Franklin improved to 4-4.
Pleasants paced the Greensville (4-4) offense with 17 points. Cales scored 13 points.
