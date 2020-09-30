On Friday, Oct. 9, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is hosting their 17th Annual Charity Golf Classic at the Emporia Country Club.
Money raised during the event goes to the YMCA’s childcare programs and members who require financial assistance.
The cost of the event is $60 per player, and includes lunch, 18 holes of captain’s choice format golf, three hole-in-one contests, range balls, snacks and the cart fee.
Lunch and registration will begin at noon, followed by a shotgun start to the event at 1 p.m. There are openings for 36 teams of four players each.
The Charity Classic will also involve a raffle with tickets available for purchase on the day.
Anyone with questions regarding the event and registration should contact Kristin Vaughan at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville at 434-348-9622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.