The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team drooped an 81-80 heartbreaker at home to Central International College on Saturday afternoon.
SVCC led 78-73 with 49 seconds left to play but CIC converted a 3-point play and took advantage of two turnovers to take a 81-80 lead with five seconds to play.
SVCC guard Rick Sullivan drove the length of the court to get to the basket but the defensive contact on the shot attempt was not called and the visitors escaped with a one-point victory.
Sullivan led SVCC with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while DeAndre Miles scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Aaron Logan finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for SVCC while Marctavious Holmes scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and three assists.
