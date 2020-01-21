It has been a few years since Brunswick and Greensville were clearly the top teams in the league.
That’s where the two programs stand this year, and it is not an unfamiliar sight. In 2003 and 2009, the teams marched through their respective playoff opponents. They met in the state semifinals with a spot in the state championship game on the line. Brunswick won both contests, but the Eagles have won their share of postseason battles against the Bulldogs.
Heading into this week, Greensville (12-4, 10-1) and Brunswick (9-3, 8-1) have lost only once in Tri-Rivers District action. The Bulldogs handed the Eagles their only district loss, 63-50, on Dec. 13 in Lawrenceville. Brunswick’s lone district defeat was suffered a week later at Sussex-Central, 80-69.
Greensville will have to deal with Sussex-Central (4-6, 4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road. The Tigers gave the Eagles all they could handle on Dec. 11 in Emporia before falling 66-61.
“We can’t get caught looking ahead to Friday,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said. “Sussex is always dangerous and plays hard.”
It’s doubtful Friday’s contest in Emporia has evaded the coach’s thoughts completely. Walton, a 1998 Greensville County graduate, and Brunswick coach Charreko Walker, a 1997 Brunswick graduate, know the rivalry as players, and as coaches.
“It’s Brunswick and Greensville,” Walton said. “It has always been a big game. It’s a great rivalry.”
An exciting twist Friday is the return of Jermonta James to Emporia. The junior was in the starting lineup for the Eagles last year. It will be his first game in the Eagle’s Nest since transferring.
A great argument can be made that Friday’s 7:30 p.m. battle will showcase the top two players in the district. Brunswick senior guard Jadan Firman will face Greensville standout guard Zykeem Fields.
The junior is a critical piece to Eagle’s fortunes. Still, there is plenty of firepower surrounding Firman and Fields on both sides of the floor. The game and the Tri-Rivers District championship could be decided by the best-performing supporting cast.
