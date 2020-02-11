It was nearly four minutes into the contest before the ceremony celebrating Zykeem Fields’ career accomplishment of surpassing 1,000 career-points. It was only fitting Fields’ successful drive to the basket put his team in front 9-8 with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Greensville (16-4, 14-1) never trailed again on its way to an 86-34 rout of Windsor (2-17, 2-13). The Eagles wrapped up the Tri-Rivers District regular-season championship.
“It’s a great milestone,” Fields said of winning district. “We appreciate the little things, but we’re moving forward into the regionals and trying to get to the state tournament.”
The visiting Dukes hung around early, trailing only 17-12 after the first quarter. By the time the teams exited the floor at halftime, Greensville’s lead had ballooned to 21 points, 43-22.
The green and gold kept things interesting by playing above the rim. Dareyon Lewis led a contingent of four Eagle dunks with a pair of flushes. Twelve Greensville County players scored 4 points or more.
Four Eagles netted double-figures in scoring paced by Fields’ 17 points. Zavion Franklin scored a dozen, all coming from behind the arc. T.J. Walton, 11 points, and Lezhan Peebles, 10 points were next in line.
Windsor had two players reach double-figures in scoring. William Brown and Terrell Pittman scored 11 points each.
The spotlight was on Fields and his career achievement Wednesday. The junior said the support from his teammates, his school, the community and great coaches made the run surpassing the 1,000-point clip special. Winning the district championship is the icing on the cake.
