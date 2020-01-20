Greensville County grabbed the lead for good, 16-10, following a 7-3 run to end the first quarter Wednesday against Park View in Emporia. The Eagles cranked up the defense in the final frame outscoring the Dragons 14-5 to cruise to a 62-42 victory.
“Our guys came in and played with a lot of energy and effort,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said. “When we do that, we are tough to beat.”
With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Greensville’s Zavion Franklin buried a 3-pointer to put his squad in front 9-7. Moments later, A.J Walton tickled the twin from behind the arc to extend the advantage to 12-7.
Park View (7-6, 6-4) chipped away at the Greensville (11-4, 9-1) advantage in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Josh Boyd’s 3-pointer sliced the Eagle’s lead to 19-18 with 4:08 left in the first half.
Greensville’s Zykeem Fields scored 5 points in a little more than a minute to push the lead to 24-20. A Franklin basket and Xzavion Walton 3-pointer extended the margin to 29-20. Park View’s T.J. Alexander stopped the bleeding with the final bucket of the first half.
The Dragons closed the gap with 8-4 run to start the third quarter, but the Eagles answered. The green and gold extended its 13-3 lead to 48-37 after three-quarters of play. Freshman T.J. Walton led the blitz with 10 points in the stanza. The points were helpful, but it was his, and Daniel Alford’s work on the defensive end that moved all the momentum to Greensville the rest of the way.
T.J. Walton grabbed a dozen rebounds and blocked two shots. Alford swatted away six Park View field goal attempts and hauled in nine boards.
“They led the way,” Antwan Walton said. “We limited them to one shot and were able to get up and down the court. Everything was working.”
T.J. Walton scored 15 points. Fields netted 13. Boyd paced the Park View attack with 15 points. Anthony Gardner scored 12.
