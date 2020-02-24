Greensville County’s Sanijah Robinson scored a game-high 27 points Saturday in Emporia to lead the Lady Eagle past Randolph-Henry 60-38 in the first round of the 2A East Regional Tournament.
The defending regional champions never trailed in the game. Miranda Crawley scored the first bucket of the contest when Miranda Crawley converted a breakaway layup with 7:38 left in the first quarter. Robinson followed with a deuce 30 seconds later.
The visiting Statesmen kept it close for eight minutes due to the 10-point first-quarter effort by point guard Taylor Trent. Greensville (11-8) led 16-10 after one period of play.
Robinson took over in the second stanza. The junior guard tickled the twine for 10 points in the quarter. The Lady Eagles put the clamps on Trent, who went scoreless in the frame. Greensville took a 30-16 lead into the halftime locker room.
Trent nailed a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third quarter. Unfortunately for Randolph-Henry (3-18), it was the only points the squad scored in the period.
On the other end of the floor, Robinson netted 13 points in the frame. The Lady Eagles extended their advantage to 48-19, heading into the final eight minutes of play. For Robinson, Saturday was what she hopes to be the first step on a return trip to Richmond in the state finals.
“When we put it all together, we can be really good,” she said. “If we play like we are capable of, we can get back to where we were last year.”
Crawley scored 9 points for Greensville. Other Lady Eagles scoring Saturday were Kaylen Cales (8), Kailyn Pleasants (4), Danaya Crawley (2), and Kamari Ferguson (2).
Trent’s 23 points paced the Randolph-Henry offense. Josie Hazlewood netted 10 points for the Statesmen.
Greensville County played at Amelia (12-7) Monday night in the Region 2A quarterfinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.