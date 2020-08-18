The Virginia High School League has voted to delay the start of the 2020-2021 high school sports season until Dec. 14. The season would run through June 26.
The season, as it stands, would look like this:
- Season 1 (Winter) Dec. 14 - Feb. 20 (first contest - Dec. 28)
- Basketball, Gymnastics, Indoor Track, Swim/Dive, Wrestling
- Season 2 (Fall) Feb. 15 - May 1 (first contest - March 1)
- Cheer, Cross Country, Field Hockey, Football, Golf, Volleyball
- Season 3 (Spring) Apr. 12 - June 26 (first contest - April 26)
- Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse, Soccer, Tennis, Track and Field
These dates are subject to change.
