Richard Bland College has announced it is suspending all intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was based upon the most recent data and projections from the American Medical Association (AMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RBC student-athletes compete in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and women’s beach volleyball, men’s basketball, and softball.
“While RBC Athletics is disappointed in having to suspend competitions in 2020-21, the College will not put its student-athletes, coaches, and staff at risk knowing the potential threat the COVID-19 pandemic imposes,” says Scott Newton, Director of Athletics. “Every decision the College makes during the 2020-21 academic year reflects a full intention to return to NJCAA and Region X competition better and stronger in 2021-2022.”
All student-athletes signed to a Letter of Intent will be given a release to transfer if requested.
