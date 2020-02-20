COURTLAND — Been there, done that.
That was pretty much the sense in the air Saturday shortly after defending Tri-Rivers District tournament and regular-season champion Surry County tipped off against Park View.
NeOndra’ Kelly converted a layup five seconds into Saturday’s contest, and the Lady Cougars never looked back. Kelly and Amanda Jones combined for the next 7 points scored. Then, it was time for Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year Bre’cha Byrd to get into the act. The senior converted a steal into a breakaway layup to put her squad in front 11-0 with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
Park View’s Mikya Harrison ended the 11-0 scoring run with a deuce with 3:03 left in the first quarter, but Kelly answered with a 3-pointer. When the final second ticked off the first-quarter clock, The Lady Cougars had a 20-3 stranglehold on the contest.
It didn’t get any better for the Lady Dragons in the second quarter. They scored a few more points, but Surry County (21-4) put a 27-spot on the scoreboard in the frame to take a 47-11 lead into the halftime locker room.
By the time the final buzzer had sounded, every player that suited up for the Lady Cougars had scored, and the blue and gold had a 63-29 victory in the books. It marked the second consecutive season the Lady Cougars completed Tri-Rivers District regular season and tournament play without a loss. Surry is 38-0 in district action in the last two seasons.
Kelly set the pace for Surry’s offense Saturday with 16 points. Byrd scored 15 points. Arziriea Williams led Park View (19-5) with 7 points.
The Lady Cougars swept top honors in individual awards. Byrd was named Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year. Maze Toomer was named Coach of the Year. Joining Byrd on the First-Team All-Tri Rivers squad was Kelly. Ajah Lee was voted Second-Team All-District. Greensville County’s Sanijah Robinson was named First-Team All-Tri-Rivers. Kailyn Pleasants was Second Team.
Surry County returns to action in regional tournament play on Feb. 24 against William Campbell.
