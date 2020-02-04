With a win, Wednesday against Windsor, or Friday against Franklin, the Greensville County Eagles will have the Tri-Rivers District regular-season championship all to itself. The Eagles wrap up the regular season Saturday against in a non-district clash against Armstrong at King’s Fork High School.
“Right now, we are in a position to be the No. 2 seed in Region A,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said.
Holding on to the No. 2 seed would give the Eagles home-court advantage for at least two regional games should they advance. Two regional wins would propel Greensville (15-4) to its third consecutive state tournament appearance, and fifth state tournament appearance in six years.
Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Windsor is Senior Night. Seniors Lezhan Peebles, Jalin Joyner, Jerome Mays, and Dareyon Lewis will suit up for their final regular-season home games. Junior guard Zykeem Fields will be honored for hitting the 1,000-point barrier in his high school career.
Though the Tri-Rivers District Tournament begins Tuesday, the regional rankings will be locked in following the close of the regular season. The Tri-Rivers District Tournament begins Tuesday with the higher seeds hosting. The semifinals and finals of the district tournament are Thursday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 15, respectively. Should Greensville County reach the district tournament championship game, it will most likely be at Southampton High School.
