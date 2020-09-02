CHARLOTTESVILLE – In a special work session last week, the VHSL Executive Committee discussed the “Championships + 1” schedule drafted by the VHSL staff for the 2020-2021 athletics calendar. The schedule details the number of games each sport will play in their respective season, as well as dates for playoff games and championships.
“The VHSL is fortunate to have a dedicated group of school administrators and coaches who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times on behalf of all students,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun, “as we plan for athletics and academic activities for the upcoming year.”
Under the proposed plan, basketball’s regular season would be limited to 14 games. The first contest can be played on Dec. 21. The regional playoffs tip off Feb. 1, and the state finals would be on Feb. 20. The fall athletic season follows with football’s regular season is limited to six games. The first contest is Feb. 22. The state finals are May 1. Volleyball and golf play during the fall season under the proposal.
The final athletic season is in the spring with baseball,softball, tennis, soccer and track and field. Baseball and softball’s regular seasons are limited to 12 games, with the first contest slated for April 26. Track and Field also gets underway on April 26. Haun said he wanted to be clear that the plan developed on Monday is not a final plan, but a proposal. Health, safety and financial considerations will play a vital role in a final plan.
