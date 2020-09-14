The TopHand Foundation hosts a Sept. 18 golf tournament at Emporia Country Club to support TopHand Foundation programs.
The Captain’s Choice Tournament tees off with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Extra features to this year’s golf outing include a putting contest, solo cup, and 50/50 raffle. Registration for individuals is $65. Signup for a team of four players is $260. Lunch is provided to the players. The registration fee covers the green and cart fees. Four mulligans and a goody bag are included in the registration package.
Download registration forms at tophandfoundation.org, or pick one up at TopHand at 206 W. Atlantic Ave., in Emporia. Make all checks payable to TopHand Foundation. For more TopHand Foundation Tournament information, call Rustin at 757-537-8480, or 434-634-4303.
