GASTON, N.C. — For the better part of three quarters, Greensville County appeared to have the edge over its North Carolina opponent Northwest Halifax.
Get a few stops on Danyus Daniels, and the contest is ripe for the picking. Or so it appeared. The senior forward torched the Eagles for 16 first-half points. The rest of the Vikings combined for 7 as Greensville took a 26-23 advantage into the half.
The Eagles led 40-37 heading into the final frame. Then Daniels found help from his teammates. Shamarjah Davis, Josh Norman, and Cadrilyus Squire combined for 21 fourth-quarter points to lead Northwest Halifax to a 63-57 victory.
“They are a good team,” Greensville County coach Antwan Walton said. “But, the officials took us out of our game.”
Northwest Halifax (5-1) took control of the game in 40 seconds by running off 6-unanswered points. Norman connected on two from the charity stripe following a technical foul on the Greensville County bench. Squire followed with a deuce with 1:42 left to put his team in front 60-50.
Over the next minute the Eagles cut the deficit in half, capped by a Zykeem Fields 3-pointer with 37 seconds left, but the green and gold would get no closer.
The 3-pointer completed an outstanding effort for Fields. The junior scored a game-high 28 points. He started heating up midway through the first quarter with his team trailing 10-2. The left-hander scored 6 points in less than two minutes to bring his team within 3 points, 15-12 after one-quarter of play.
Greensville outscored Northwest 14-8 in the second quarter. Fields scored 11 of the 14 to put the Eagles in front 26-23. Fields scoring can be credited for the Greensville (5-3) offense in the first half. He had some help on the other end of the floor.
Sophomore point guard Zavion Franklin picked up key steals, rebounds, and pinpoint passing while attacking the basket.
“His energy is through the roof,” Walton said. “Now we need to get him going offensively. People don’t realize he is a great scorer. We have to figure out how to get him going.”
T.J. Walton and Daniel Alford joined Fields in double-figure scoring with 10 points each. Lezhan Peebles netted 8 points.
Daniels paced the Northwest attack with 21 points. Davis, 13 points, and Norman, 11 points, also reached double digits.
Greensville County faced Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, in the consolation bracket Friday. Look for the complete story in the Sunday, Jan. 5 publication of the Independent-Messenger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.