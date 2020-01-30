Ernest L. “Chief’” Bailey, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Babson and a sister, Mamie Faye Williams. Ernest was born in Emporia, Virginia and was retired from Boars Head Provisions in Jarratt.
He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. A very special person, Ernest spent every Sunday afternoon visiting nursing homes and friends who were ill.
He was a loving and devoted husband survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy H. Bailey; his precious cat, Fluffy; sister, Irene B. Ogletree (Frank); brothers, Jerry Bailey (Marie) and Cleo Bailey (Louise) and numerous nieces and nephews that Peggy and he considered as the children they never had.
The funeral service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 at Calvary Baptist Church with entombment at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. A reception at Calvary Baptist Church social hall followed the committal service.
Honorary pallbearers were Carter Anderson, Gene Bottoms, Bob Everidge, Robert Grizzard and James Powell. Active pallbearers were David Creath, Chris Hobbs, Randy Sirles, Gerald Taylor, Henry Thorpe and Roger Wray.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Emporia/Greensville Humane Society or to Reinhart Guest House in Richmond, VA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
