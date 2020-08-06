A Celebration of Life, Labor and Legacy of Polly Alee Ross Morgan. Sunrise November 19, 1932. Sunset August 1, 2020. Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Pastor Zachary D. Obey, Officiating, Rev. Colonius Avent, Eulogist
“God gave us two hands – one to hold on to Him and the other one to extend to our fellow man.” We have felt your hands offering love and support during the loss of our loved one.
Your prayers, floral offerings, calls, messages, personal visits, food, words of comfort and kind deeds have made this a shared sorrow. A special thank you is extended to Pastor Brandon Allen and St. Paul’s Church Family and Pearson Funeral Home. We truly thank all of you, and our prayer is that you will always be the recipients of God’s bountiful blessings.
The Family of Polly Alee Ross Morgan wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to our family and friends. Words are inadequate to express the humbleness and gratefulness we feel towards all your many acts of kindness, words of comfort, and expressions of love shown to her during her illness and subsequent passing. It has been those cherished expressions of Love which have made our sorrow so much easier to bear. May God Bless Each of You
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.