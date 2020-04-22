Mrs. Kay Frances Rawls McCray, 70, departed this earthly life on Thursday, April 16, 2020; while at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Survivors include: two sons Brian McCray of Emporia, VA and Ulysees McCray of New York; a daughter Vanessa McCray of Emporia, VA; two grandchildren, Ivana Randle and Charlize Lynch; stepmother Anne Sledge Rawls of Emporia, VA; sisters: Dessery Green of Bronx, NY, Leverne Boone (Burnis) of Jackson, NC and Tammy Williams of Roanoke Rapids, NC; sister-in-law Meta Rawls (widow of Eldridge Rawls) of Weldon, NC; brothers: Matt Whitaker Rawls of Ahoskie NC, Tilman Rawls (Gladys) of Richmond, VA and Collin Rawls, Jr. of Richmond, VA; host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mrs. Kay Frances Rawls McCray will lie in repose from 1 to 5 PM on Friday, April 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be private. Relatives and Friends are encouraged to visit ww.knoxhighmortuary.com to share memories, extend condolences and to order floral tributes, as sentiments to the family.
