Mr. Andrew Wright, 72, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Sunday, July 5, 2020; while in the comfort of his home.
Andrew began his journey through life on Friday, August 8, 1947 in Emporia, Virginia. He was born to the parentage of the late Wallace Winfield Wright and Cedie Pearl Fisher Wright. For a number of years, he was employed as an automotive mechanic. Andrew was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Bessie Ann Turner Wright.
Survivors include: his children, Eugenia Lewis (George), Ricky Davis (Arnita), Andrew Taylor, Syrena Walton (Nakia) all of Emporia, Virginia, Regina Powell (Mike) of Richmond, Virginia Darrin Sloan, Sr. (Gwendolyn) of Hampton, Virginia and Diandra Wright of Gainesville, Florida; seven children-at-heart, James Broadnax, Lisa Cameron, Deloris Edwards, Nora Roberson, Stephanie Speller , Eric Broadnax and Elton Broadnax; siblings, James Wright (Rosa) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Pearl Winston and Gaynell Wright both of Richmond, Virginia; two nieces, Pamela Kinlaw of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Crystal Wright of Raleigh, North Carolina; one nephew, Anthony Wright of Richmond, Virginia; longtime, special friends, Donald 'DB' Brown; a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Wright will lie in repose from 12 to 6 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 and 1 to 2PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral Services will follow at 2 at the funeral home, with Pastor Clifton Threat, officiating. Internment with military honors will follow in the Greensville Memorial Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.