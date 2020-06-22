Almeda Pearson Fletcher age 64, was called home from earth to eternity at Accordius Health assisted living facility in Emporia, Virginia on June 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Andrew Pearson and Bessie Randolph Pearson; her mother-in-law, Gracie Fletcher; one brother, Bobby Leon Pearson; three sisters, Rosemary Mason, Mattie Sue Davis and Betty Jean Fields; three brothers-in-law, Charles Fields, Sidney Mason and Carl Goode.
She leaves a legacy of love and precious memories to her loving husband of 42 years, Alvin Fletcher and devoted daughter, Kendra Fletcher, two brothers; Arthur Pearson and Harvey Pearson (Sonya), two sisters; Ella Goode and Martha Pearson; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Holmes, Sheila Mills and Andrea Anderson; two brothers-in-law; Leroy (Myrtle) and Sam Davis; she also leaves precious memories to a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Lawrenceville, Virginia.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Randolph Family Cemetery in Freeman, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the F.L. Manning Memorial Scholarship Fund, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 154 Westward Road, Freeman, Virginia 23856.
Williams Funeral Home will provide arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.