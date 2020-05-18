On Thursday July 7, 1932, Junious Henry Jones, Sr. and Anna Goodwin Cary Jones would give birth to their third child, Junious Henry Jones, Jr., while in Sussex County, Virginia.
On Sunday May 10, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom, dispatched one of His angels to escort Junious into His marvelous light.
He now joins his parents; wife, Rosa Marie Mason, wife, Reminta Wood Johnson; stepson, Edward; two sisters, Pearl Cary Chambliss and Shirley Jones Cain; a brother, Earl Jones, Sr. who preceded him in death.
Junious leaves to cherish his memories: goddaughter, Pearl Mason Smith (Levonia) of Emporia, Virginia; children-at-heart, Shirley Johnson Williams (Eddie) and Staffany Johnson Robinson both of Emporia, Virginia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; a devoted niece, Dorothy Cain Cross; devoted friends, Malachi Seaborne, Fred Wyatt, Thomas Wyatt; a very devoted neighbor, Paul Moore, Jr., other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services were held on Saturday, May 16 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Jarratt, Virginia.
Professional Services were entrusted to Knox-High Mortuary, Inc., 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia. Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
