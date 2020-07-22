Robert Edward “Bob” Etheridge, 76, passed away peacefully July 19, 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife of 17 years Donna Falls Etheridge, his son, Mark Etheridge (Jodie), His grandchildren, Joshua, Caroline, and Christian. His brothers Jimmy Etheridge (Sue) and Ricky Etheridge (Doris). His wife's children Melody Thorpe (Henry) and Byron Falls. His wife's grandchildren Matthew Thorpe, Todd Thorpe (Jordan), Jackson Falls and Waverly Clements-Falls and a great grandchild Watson Thorpe.
Bob was born in Martin County, North Carolina on July 15, 1944 to Esther Ruth and James Clinton Etheridge. He loved working on his cars and playing his guitars.
The funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Calvary Baptist Church 310 N. Main St., Emporia, Virginia. A graveside committal followed at 3:00 pm at Hamilton Cemetery, North South St. Hamilton, North Carolina.
Honorary pallbearer was Christian Etheridge.
Active pallbearers were Joshua Etheridge, Byron Falls, Jackson Falls, Matthew Thorpe, Todd Thorpe and J. E. Prince.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Calvary Baptist Church in Emporia, Virginia.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
