Helen Dean Martin Myrick, age 89, of La Crosse, VA passed away December 21, 2019.
She is the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Ann Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Raymond Myrick, Sr. and two sons, Walter Raymond Myrick, Jr. and William Myrick.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosa Lee Shaw and Brenda Wise; her son, Scott D. Myrick; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Academy, 10228 Buggs Island Road, Baskerville, VA 23915.
