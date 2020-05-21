Prince, John Stuart, M.D. of Emporia died May 19, 2020 at the Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center in Emporia. He was born in Stony Creek, VA on November 30, 1922, the third son of William Daniel Prince, M.D. and Grace Houser Prince. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Holland Prince; their four children, John Stuart Prince, Jr., M.D. of Richmond; Martha Jane Prince of Emporia; Nancy Prince Riddick (William H. Riddick III) of Smithfield, VA; and David Holland Prince of Emporia.
He was especially proud of his five grandchildren, Anne Stuart Riddick, William Henry Riddick IV, Thomas Whitfield Riddick, John Stuart Prince III, and Jordan Elaine Prince. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Virginia Anne Prince, and four brothers, William Daniel Prince, Jr., David Milton Prince, Joseph Dugger Prince, and Benjamin Thomas Prince, M.D.
John grew up in Stony Creek, enjoying a life of hunting, fishing and baseball. He graduated from Stony Creek High School in 1940 and attended Virginia Tech until 1943 when he left to join the U.S. Navy. After the war, studying under the G.I. Bill, he completed an agronomy degree at Virginia Tech and post graduate studies in preparation for the entrance to the Medical College of Virginia, now Commonwealth University. He received his M.D. degree in 1952.
He and an MCV classmate established a medical practice in Emporia, the Prince Squire Medical Center, where he worked for sixty years and retired at age 90. He helped to organize and establish Greensville Memorial Hospital in Emporia and was a charter member of its medical staff. He served three terms as chief of the medical staff and later was on the board of the Southern Virginia Medical Center.
His medical affiliations included the Southside Medical Society, Virginia Medical Society, American Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.
John was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Emporia. He served as a member of the board of directors of the Bank of Southside Virginia from 1976 until 1998 when he was elected its first director emeritus.
He was an avid reader. He never lost his interest in agriculture and he was always interested in history, preservation, genealogy. Playing golf was a favorite pastime.
The family would like to thank his caregivers and the staff of Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center for his excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to a charity of your choice. Due to the coronavirus, a graveside service for the immediate family was held at Emporia Cemetery.
