December 13, 1947 - April 01, 2020
Anna Smith Jarratt, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center. She was born December 13, 1947 in Emporia, Virginia. While raising her children that she loved dearly, she ran the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association community pool and concession stand from 1977 until the closure of the Center Street park. Anna then went to work for the Greensville County Public School system where she loved helping all of “her children” and retired after twenty years.
Following retirement, Anna obtained her beautician’s license and enjoyed her daily interactions with dear friend and colleague, Barbara Barlow and all those who visited to get a trim or just catch up on the “daily news”. She enjoyed working in her yard and embellishing it with “ornaments”. She had tremendous faith and loved everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis Pete and Betsy Rook Smith.
Anna is survived by William T. Jarratt, Sr. ‘Tommy”; her loving children; William T. Jarratt, Jr. “Timmy” (Lori), Stuart Craig Jarratt, and Trista Jarratt Clements (Robert); sisters, Frances Peirce (Stephen) of Abilene, TX, Hilda Harrell of Emporia; and brother, Wayne White (Linda) of Sedley, VA; grandchildren, Dustan T. Jarratt (Emily) of Emporia, Lynsey Jarratt Overstreet of Farmville, Brooklyn N. Jarratt of Urbanna, Kayla L. Jarratt, Austin C. Jarratt, Sumer B. Clements, Carleigh B. Jarratt, Allie M. Jarratt, and Cora, Alyce and Anna Clements, all of Emporia; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Ryland Jarratt of Emporia, Lailah and Rilee Baylor of Urbanna, Aubrie and Reed Overstreet of Farmville, Dakota and Daxton Ferguson of Emporia and a number of nieces and nephews. Anna will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.
The funeral service will be private.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.